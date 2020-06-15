AirPod Buyers Fight Costco's Bid To Duck False Ad Row

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Apple AirPod buyers on Monday pushed back against Costco Wholesale Corp.'s bid to dismiss a suit alleging the retailer falsely advertised that it was selling the AirPods with a wireless charging case, saying the question of whether reasonable consumers would be deceived is a question for a jury to decide. Named plaintiff Jason Thomas told the court that Costco's advertising prominently used the word "wireless" in describing the AirPods, and while Costco argued that the word clearly referred to the AirPods themselves and not the charging case, Thomas said it could be read either way. Costco may...

