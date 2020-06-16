California Contract Ruling Should Concern Cannabis Cos.

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Contracts are the lifeblood of any business venture. Cannabis businesses, like all other businesses, make agreements to hire employees, procure material inputs, form partnerships, obtain financing, sell product and much more. But what about contracts entered into before marijuana was decriminalized — are those agreements valid? A recent California appellate decision, Metsch v. Heinowitz, gives a troubling answer, with wide-ranging impacts on any cannabis business more than a few years old. Metsch v. Heinowitz concerns two written agreements executed in January 2014 between the operators of a cannabis edibles company.[1] The plaintiffs entered into a partnership/ownership agreement with a business partner and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS