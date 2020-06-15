9th Circ. Revives IP Suit Against Oculus Over Facebook Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reinstated a lawsuit claiming Oculus VR sold Facebook a stolen headset design for $2 billion, finding that the lower court erred in determining that the individual behind the lawsuit needed the consent of a former business partner. In a six-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel overturned a California federal court's decision to throw out Total Recall Technologies' breach of contract lawsuit against Oculus and its founder Palmer Luckey. The lower court tossed out the lawsuit last March after ruling that one of Total Recall's partners, Ron Igra, did not have authority to file the lawsuit without...

