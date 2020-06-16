1st Circ. Finds Asylum-Seeker Was Denied Counsel Access

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit scolded an immigration judge for giving a Salvadoran asylum-seeker two weeks to find an attorney, saying the judge's conduct "makes no sense" and offering the woman a second shot at fighting her deportation. In a published opinion on Monday, a panel of judges held that the immigration judge had robbed Ana Hernandez Lara, a Salvadoran citizen who entered the U.S. without legal permission in 2013, of her legal right to access counsel in immigration court when he denied Hernandez's request to postpone her hearing so her new attorney could appear. As a result, the immigration judge denied her...

