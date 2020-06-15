Trans Professor's Title VII Benefits Suit Gets Class Cert.

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A transgender University of Arizona professor's suit claiming the state's employee health care plan unlawfully denies gender confirmation-related surgeries will move forward as a class action, after an Arizona federal judge adopted recommendations for certification Monday. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez signed off in her order on U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman's report recommending that Russell Toomey's motion for class certification be granted in the suit challenging the health plan's "categorical exclusion" of gender reassignment surgeries under the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act "The court has reviewed Judge Bowman's report and recommendation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS