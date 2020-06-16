Fla. Ex-Judges Say Crash Case Isn't Vehicle For Rule Change

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A group of former Florida judges urged the Florida Supreme Court Monday to not use a case over a fatal truck crash to change the state's summary judgment standard, arguing that any change to the standard should go through the established rules process. Fifteen former trial court judges told the court in an amicus brief that though they disagree on whether Florida should keep its existing summary judgment standard or adopt the federal one, they do not think the court should use the lawsuit against trucking company Wilsonart LLC and truck driver Samuel Rosario to make sweeping changes to the standard....

