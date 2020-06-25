Consumer Device Data May Pose Problems In Med Mal Suits

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Consumer technology and the patient-generated health data, or PGHD, derived from it may be subject to legal challenges during a medical malpractice action. PGHD is a term encompassing all forms of data that patients provide on their own. Administrators, clinicians and researchers have concerns about this data, including concerns about its accuracy, increased clinician workload due to large volumes of PGHD, integration of PGHD with the medical record, relevance of PGHD to clinical management, who has responsibility for acting based on PGHD, and the privacy and security of PGHD. Now there may be another concern to add to that list: the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS