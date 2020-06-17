Enviro Settlements Offer Solution To Growing Citizen Suit Risk

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Like everything else, environmental compliance and enforcement have been impacted by COVID-19. During the pandemic, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state environmental agencies have issued enforcement discretion policies that many argue are an abdication of federal and state enforcement obligations, and that are currently face legal challenges.[1] Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order covering so-called "regulatory relief to support economic recovery," which contains provisions directing federal agencies to prioritize economic recovery over civil enforcement where circumstances permit.[2] But even before COVID-19 spurred a potential decrease in enforcement, there was a downward trend in federal environmental enforcement....

