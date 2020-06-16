Biotech Co. Asks 4th Circ. To Toss $22M Defamation Verdict

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A biotech company has asked the Fourth Circuit to toss a $22 million defamation verdict stemming from a proxy fight with a former pharmaceutical executive, arguing there was no basis for what the company said was the largest-ever defamation award in the circuit. Puma Biotechnology Inc. said Monday that not only did the North Carolina federal court lack jurisdiction in the first place, but it should have also tossed the suit because Puma's statements about Fredric Eshelman were based largely on his testimony before Congress during a fraud investigation. "This case never belonged in North Carolina, never should have made it...

