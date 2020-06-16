AT&T Settles Indiana Customer Poaching Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- AT&T has settled a lawsuit accusing it of falsely telling customers of smaller, Indiana-based Metro Fibernet LLC that it had acquired the company to prompt them to switch services or upgrade equipment. Metro Fibernet LLC, known as MetroNet, told an Indiana federal court Monday the parties have agreed to resolve the dispute and are in the process of negotiating the terms of the settlement. AT&T and MetroNet will finalize their agreement and submit a stipulation of dismissal within 30 days, according to the filing. In its complaint filed last year, MetroNet accused both AT&T and Utah-based third-party contractor Clear Home Inc., who...

