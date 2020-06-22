Barton Expands Tax Practice With Former Akerman Partner

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Barton LLP announced it has added a former Akerman LLP partner as a tax partner in its New York office. Alvan L. Bobrow started at Barton on June 15. With Akerman LLP, he represented clients in financial services, manufacturing, e-commerce, entertainment and media. He also advised domestic and global businesses on treaty, permanent establishment and constitutional nexus issues. His criminal defense practice incorporates cases involving tax fraud, unreported income and tax shelter abuses. Bobrow's practice has always focused on state and local taxes. "SALT has always been an important component to providing comprehensive tax advice to a client," he told Law360....

