Illumina Wins Bid To Block BGI Genomics' DNA Product Sales

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Illumina has scored a victory in its patent battle against Chinese genetics company BGI Genomics, with a California federal judge issuing a ban against BGI's DNA sequencing products, despite arguments that this would give Illumina total control over the U.S. market at a critical time. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted Illumina Inc.'s preliminary requests to block Shenzhen-based BGI Genomics from selling DNA sequencing products that purportedly infringe Illumina's patented technology. In addition to finding that Illumina successfully showed that BGI's products likely infringed its patents, Judge Orrick ruled that the Chinese company failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS