Suit Says Turbine Co. Owes $291M For Seized Cuban Port Use

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The original owner of a port seized by Cuba's communist government says a Chinese wind turbine manufacturer and companies it worked with owe $291 million for using its confiscated property to deliver products to the island's largest wind power project. North American Sugar Industries Inc. on Monday accused Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and some of its associates of illicitly profiting off the port, Puerto Carupano, to transport equipment to the government-owned Herradura Wind Farm Project. The sugar company wants a Florida federal court to award it treble damages for the companies profiting off its seized asset, which it...

