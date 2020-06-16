Fla. Businesses Seek Class Cert. Over Water Main Break

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Fort Lauderdale businesses forced to temporarily close last year when a water main broke and allegedly caused hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damages asked a judge this week to grant class certification in their suit against Florida Power and Light and the contractors they say are responsible. Lawyers for the Press & Grind cafe, the Riverside Hotel and others asked a Florida state court Monday to grant class certification for businesses forced to shut their doors for a few days last July. The brief shutdown happened after subcontractors working on a project for Florida Power & Light Co. accidentally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS