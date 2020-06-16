Native American Tribes Say Juul Targeted Them With Vapes

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A group of Native American tribes has sued Juul Labs Inc., Philip Morris USA and Altria Group Inc. in California federal court, alleging that the companies targeted the tribes to get members, particularly youths, addicted to nicotine, resulting in large costs to the tribes. In five complaints filed Monday, each more than 85 pages, the Pala Band of Mission Indians, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, the Klamath Tribes, the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe and the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe allege that the companies negligently marketed electronic cigarettes, or vapes, to the tribes and their members, while downplaying the risks of addiction and...

