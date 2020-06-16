24 Hour Fitness Cleared To Tap $50M Of $250M Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt gym chain 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. secured the first $50 million of a $250 million loan to fund its Delaware Chapter 11 cases and pandemic recovery Tuesday, after a brisk argument among creditors over an equal-size loan replacement. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens approved the interim debtor-in-possession loan outlay after directing an ad hoc creditor group that provided the DIP commitment to add a few days to a deadline for others to decide if they will participate in a related, later "roll-up" of $250 million in pre-petition debt. The cash DIP loan and roll-up would restructure the debt...

