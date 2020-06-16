PE Fund Loses Bid To Avoid Arbitration In £93M Airport Deal

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 6:36 PM BST) -- A London appeals court ruled Tuesday that a private equity fund must arbitrate its dispute over its failed £93 million ($117 million) deal to buy an airport from BAE Systems under the terms of its purchase agreement. The Court of Appeal refused to lift a stay on Bridgehouse (Bradford No.2) Ltd.'s court dispute with the defense giant over two properties in the U.K., ruling that the deal called for claims to be settled by an arbitrator. Judges said a clause forcing Bridgehouse to arbitrate was valid, even though a lower court has already ruled that BAE was entitled to terminate the...

