9th Circ. Won't Pause Tuna Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected an emergency plea from three of the world's biggest tuna companies to stop a price-fixing suit against them from proceeding while they challenge class certification. The appeals court on Monday rejected the motion from StarKist Co., Bumble Bee Foods LLC and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC — which does business as Chicken of the Sea — to pause lower court proceedings before the California federal judge presiding over the case can rule on summary judgment. The tuna giants had told the Ninth Circuit in their motion earlier this month that if the price-fixing suit isn't paused, they face...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS