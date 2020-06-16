'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Can't Delay Discovery In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a bid from Martin Shkreli, the incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive, and a company he founded to delay discovery in a monopolization case from state and federal enforcers over a lifesaving drug used to treat parasitic infections. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote issued a one-sentence order Monday rejecting a motion to stay discovery until after the court rules on dismissal bids from Shkreli, Vyera Pharmaceuticals and the other defendants in a case alleging they sought to block generic versions of Daraprim. Monday's order denying the bid for a stay did not provide any explanation for...

