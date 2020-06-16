NJ Justices Nix Privacy Suit Over Office Building Cameras

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed an invasion-of-privacy suit by 30 women who sued over surveillance equipment planted in an office building's bathroom and locker room by a janitor, reasoning that the women didn't show they had actually used the facilities when the cameras were rolling. The unanimous court reasoned that while the women didn't have the burden of showing they'd actually been recorded, they did have to show that they were in the restroom or locker room where the devices were installed and at same time they were recording. The justices did acknowledge that an "intrusion on seclusion"...

