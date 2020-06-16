PTAB Institutes 2 Apple IPRs Despite November Texas Trial

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has instituted two Apple petitions challenging a Seven Networks LLC patent covering mobile communication architecture, even though the parties are set to face off in a Nov. 2 trial in the Eastern District of Texas — more than seven months before the board's final decisions on the petitions would be due. Seven Networks had argued that instituting the petitions for inter partes review would waste the PTAB's time and resources. But the board rejected the patent holding company's opposition, saying Monday that the factors outlined in Apple v. Fintiv, a decision made precedential last month,...

