Amputee Says Airline Forced Her To Crawl Down Plane Aisle

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A disabled passenger is seeking nearly $500,000 from American Airlines after flight attendants forced her to crawl and scoot down a plane aisle to use the lavatory, according to a complaint filed in Utah federal court. Tammy Spears, whose left leg is amputated below the knee and who is legally blind, said that airline employees failed to bring a narrow wheelchair needed to navigate the narrow aisle of the Airbus A321 on the flight. The airline did not provide the wheelchair even though Spears told the airline that she was missing a leg days before her trip from Salt Lake City...

