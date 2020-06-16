EY Accused Of Taking Ryan LLC's Energy Tax Trade Secrets

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Ryan LLC is accusing Ernst & Young LLP in a new lawsuit of trying to reverse engineer a proprietary process and steal clients by demanding that the firm's energy clients turn over trade secrets and confidential methodologies Ryan developed. Ryan, a Texas-based accounting and consulting firm, sued Ernst & Young Monday in Harris County District Court, claiming breach of contract, trade secret misappropriation and tortious interference. Ryan also sued S.K. Thakkar, a senior manager at EY who formerly worked for a Ryan subsidiary, who it claims violated several employment agreements by working for a direct competitor and stealing confidential information. Ryan, which says...

