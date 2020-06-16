KKR Venture Pays $647M For Stake In Vietnam Developer

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A venture that includes KKR and Singapore investment firm Temasek has purchased a stake in a real estate subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup for 15.1 trillion Vietnamese dong ($647.2 million), according to an announcement from the companies Tuesday. The KKR-led venture bought a roughly 6% stake in Vingroup subsidiary Vinhomes Joint Stock Co., and KKR funded its portion of the purchase mainly from its so-called Asian Fund III, KKR said Tuesday. Vietnam's largest real estate developer, Vinhomes builds commercial and residential projects. "We are truly honored to have the opportunity to invest in a successful, leading business like Vinhomes which is an integral...

