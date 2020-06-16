Trump Sues To Delay John Bolton's White House Memoir

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump hit former national security adviser John Bolton with a breach of contract suit in D.C. federal court Tuesday, seeking to delay the release of his highly anticipated memoir about his time in the White House due to national security concerns. In a 27-page complaint, the government claims that Bolton's new book contains highly classified information that will compromise national security in "clear breach" of multiple nondisclosure employment contracts he entered when he began working as a national security adviser to the president in April 2018. During his time in office, Bolton was given access to confidential information regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS