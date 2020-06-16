Royalty Pharma Raises $2.2B In Year's Largest IPO

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical royalties company Royalty Pharma debuted strongly in public markets Tuesday after raising nearly $2.2 billion, completing the year's largest initial public offering with the help of three law firms. Royalty Pharma plc, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, sold 77.7 million Class A shares at $28 each late on Monday. The deal priced at the top of its range of $25 to $28 per share and raised $2.175 billion for the New York-based buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. Goodwin Procter LLP represented the underwriters on the IPO, while Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP also advised Royalty Pharma, which...

