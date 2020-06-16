Allied Power Asks To Delay Final Approval Of $8M OT Deal

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A power plant services provider asked an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to hold off on granting final approval to an $8 million settlement that would resolve a suit accusing it of failing to pay overtime to certain employees, citing financial concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Counsel for Allied Power Services LLC asked U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso during a hearing to allow the parties to come back to court in two weeks, giving them time for continued discussions about a potential modification of a payment schedule with attorneys representing a class of workers seeking unpaid overtime. Should the deal be...

