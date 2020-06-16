Investor Says Beef With Burger King Should Stay In Fla.

Law360, Miami (June 16, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An investor told a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that its suit against Burger King over the foiled sale of several franchised restaurants in Germany should stay in Miami court, arguing the German forum selection clause in the franchise agreement does not apply in this case. In oral arguments before Florida's Third District Court of Appeal, Robert Zarco, who represents investor Christian Groenke and his affiliated companies, urged the court to reverse the dismissal of the suit, saying that the cause of action in the complaint against Burger King has nothing to do with a breach of the franchise agreement. Because...

