Fed. Circ. Lets PTAB Ax Video Game Messaging Patent Claims

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Video game makers Riot Games Inc. and Valve Corp. took home a victory at the Federal Circuit on Tuesday, as the court upheld a group of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated claims in two in-game messaging patents they were accused of infringing. In a nonprecedential opinion, the Federal Circuit said there was substantial evidence backing the PTAB's findings that claims in PalTalk Holdings Inc.'s patents were obvious. The panel then said PalTalk didn't identify any other legal error to justify overturning the invalidations. PalTalk in September appealed four final written decisions from May 2019, which had left its patents...

