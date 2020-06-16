Another CBD Suit Put On Hold While FDA Develops Rules

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has hit pause on a proposed class action alleging a Florida CBD company mislabeled its products, saying the suit can wait until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration releases long-awaited rules regulating the popular hemp-derived compound. Monday's decision marks at least the third time this year a federal judge has stayed a consumer class action against a CBD company, pending anticipated FDA rulemaking, while citing the doctrine of primary jurisdiction, under which courts can defer matters where a regulator has primary oversight. Following the analysis of similar decisions this year in California and Florida federal court, U.S....

