2nd Circ. Says Settlement Bars Suit Against Madoff Chum

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday agreed with a lower court's finding that the terms of a settlement agreement bar investors swindled by infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff from going after the estate of his late associate. A June 16 summary order by a three-judge appellate panel comprising U.S. Circuit Judges Pierre N. Leval, Peter W. Hall and Gerard E. Lynch found that individual investors Susanne Stone Marshall, Adele Fox, Marsha Peshkin and Russell Oasis can't get a declaratory judgment giving them a green light to sue 15 entities associated with Madoff associate Jeffrey M. Picower. In its Tuesday order, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS