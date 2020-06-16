Centra Tech Co-Founder Cops To $25M Crypto Scheme

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc. on Tuesday admitted to charges of conning investors in a $25 million initial coin offering to fund a digital currency payment card he and others falsely claimed was backed by major payment processors including Visa Inc. Robert Farkas, 33, copped to securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in a teleconference hearing with U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott, over a scheme to entice investors under false premises to purchase unregistered securities held out as digital tokens through an ICO for Centra Tech between July 30 and Oct. 5, 2017. Farkas is facing...

