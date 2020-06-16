Alaska Pays Up To End Trans Librarian's Health Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- An Alaska state worker who claimed her health insurance plan's refusal to cover gender transition-related surgery violated federal anti-discrimination law has agreed to settle her suit for $70,000. U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland signed off on a stipulated judgment and order Monday that calls for Alaska to pay legislative librarian Jennifer Fletcher. The agreement follows Judge Holland's March ruling that conditioning someone's eligibility for gender transition-related coverage on the sex they were assigned at birth, or natal sex, violates Title VII. "AlaskaCare covers vaginoplasty and mammoplasty surgery if it reaffirms an individual's natal sex, but denies coverage for the same...

