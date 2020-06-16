Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaska Pays Up To End Trans Librarian's Health Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- An Alaska state worker who claimed her health insurance plan's refusal to cover gender transition-related surgery violated federal anti-discrimination law has agreed to settle her suit for $70,000.

U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland signed off on a stipulated judgment and order Monday that calls for Alaska to pay legislative librarian Jennifer Fletcher. The agreement follows Judge Holland's March ruling that conditioning someone's eligibility for gender transition-related coverage on the sex they were assigned at birth, or natal sex, violates Title VII.

"AlaskaCare covers vaginoplasty and mammoplasty surgery if it reaffirms an individual's natal sex, but denies coverage for the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!