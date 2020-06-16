FTC Pressed To Remain Independent On Social Media Order

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate consumer protection committees have urged the Federal Trade Commission to stand strong against White House pressure to crack down on social media platforms for alleged conservative censorship, saying the arm-twisting must not derail the agency's independent antitrust and fraud investigations. On Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, ranking Democrat of a Senate consumer protection subcommittee, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, who chairs the House's counterpart, called a White House executive order from late May "unconstitutional and coercive" as it "attack[s] social media platforms in retaliation for their fact checking of misinformation and labeling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS