DC Circ. Says DOI Correctly Axed Oil Lease On Sacred Ground

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior lawfully canceled an oil and gas lease on Montana land sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe and a lower court should not have reinstated it based solely on a decadeslong delay, the D.C. Circuit ruled on Tuesday. The circuit court unanimously found the DOI's cancellation of a drilling lease held by Solenex LLC can't be deemed arbitrary and capricious simply because it took more than 33 years for the agency to complete its due diligence. The opinion vacates a lower court's decision in favor of the driller. "The secretary's painstaking efforts to ensure that the agency's statutory duties...

