NC Court Backs Nurse's Trial Win In Brain Damage Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a nurse anesthetist of botching a toddler's anesthesia prior to surgery, which caused brain damage, saying the nurse can't be held to the same standard of care as a physician under state supreme court precedent. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, jury verdict in favor of nurse Gus C. VanSoestbergen and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority in a suit accusing the health care providers of negligently administering an anesthetic to a three-year-old patient prior to a heart...

