USTR Plans To Hold Mexico's Feet To Fire Under Trade Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday that the Trump administration will seriously consider new legal challenges against Mexico covering issues like biotechnology approvals and labor rights once a revised North American trade accord takes effect in July. The administration negotiated the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement with a promise to enforce the deal more aggressively than its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement, and Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee that it is looking to uphold that promise with new cases against a bevy of Mexican policies. "The United States will take every action to enforce its rights under this agreement,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS