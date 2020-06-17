FAA Chief Faces Senate Heat Over 737 Max Certification

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's chief supported revamping parts of the agency's aircraft certification process — but declined to embrace sweeping reforms — while acknowledging during a Senate panel hearing Wednesday that the FAA made mistakes overseeing Boeing's development of the 737 Max. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson appeared before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to face tough questions about lapses in the agency's oversight and Boeing's outsized role in vetting the safety of its own aircraft. The hearing provided lawmakers with the latest update on where things stand with the FAA after two Boeing 737 Max crashes left 346...

