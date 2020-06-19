Hertz's Aborted Ch. 11 Stock Sale Smacks Of Securities Fraud

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- On June 18, Hertz Global Holdings Corp. — which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 22 — abandoned its plan to issue post-filing, preconfirmation common stock to public investors. Hertz's bankruptcy lawyers had obtained approval just under a week earlier to sell Hertz common shares in an at-the-market offering to raise money for the estate even as the lawyers admitted they could not explain why the apparently worthless stock continues to trade at significant value. Not surprisingly, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expressed concern with the offering and Hertz's directors gave up on the plan. The involved parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS