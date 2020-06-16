GAO Says GSA Can Cut Deal Short, Find Flexible Replacement

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration had no obligation to stick with an incumbent maintenance contractor after the agency decided it needed a more flexible deal, according to a decision released Tuesday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GSA's desire to take a more holistic approach to facilities maintenance at five D.C.-area federal buildings buttressed the agency's decision not to extend Trademasters Service Inc.'s contract, which had several optional years remaining, but little scope for innovation, the GAO said. "Given the agency's stated rationale we conclude that its decision to not utilize the existing contract to meet its future needs, and instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS