Neiman Marcus Gets Final OK For $675M DIP Package

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Retail chain Neiman Marcus Tuesday received final approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge for $675 million in post-petition loans after agreeing the new debt won't impose liens on possible recoveries stemming from a disputed $1 billion dividend. Neiman Marcus got the go-ahead to take out the full debtor-in-possession loan and use cash collateral from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones after its counsel said the company had resolved multiple objections to the deal from vendors and the unsecured creditors committee, which is investigating whether claims can be filed over the 2018 dividend. The retailer filed for bankruptcy protection on May 7 after the...

