Senators Propose FAA Reforms In 737 Max Aviation Safety Bill

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Senate lawmakers on Tuesday proposed bipartisan legislation mandating tighter controls on the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process after two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes exposed gaps in the government's oversight and jet makers' outsized role in vetting their own aircraft safety. Leaders of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation introduced the Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform Act of 2020 to overhaul parts of the FAA's Organization Designation Authorization, or ODA, program, which delegates certain segments of the aircraft certification process to the plane makers themselves. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the committee's chairman and ranking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS