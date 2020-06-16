PTAB Issues Rare Reversal After Fracking Patent Trial Delay

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday departed from a February decision to deny review of a Continental Intermodal Group-Trucking LLC fracking patent challenged by a freight shipping company, holding that institution is now warranted because of delays in a related trial. The board found that a trial date in a district court case between Continental and Sand Revolution II LLC in Texas federal court has been pushed back several times and is now set to begin on Feb. 20, 2021, which puts the trial end date in close proximity to the time the board's final written decision would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS