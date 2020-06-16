9th Circ. Says Rich Landowners Not Social Group For Asylum

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused to review a Colombian man's asylum request Tuesday, finding he hadn't established that wealthy landowners in Colombia are perceived as a social group in his country that is eligible for asylum protections. The panel ruled that the evidence presented by Edgar Rene Cordoba to support the Marxist origins of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a guerrilla group, doesn't show that wealthy landowners like Cordoba are viewed as a persecuted social group by Colombian society as a whole. While the FARC's perception of wealthy landowners can help establish asylum eligibility, that alone is not enough to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS