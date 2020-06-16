Wells Fargo Will Pay Maryland $20M To Settle RMBS Claims

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo will pay $20 million to end claims by Maryland's attorney general that the financial services firm misled investors regarding its residential mortgage-backed securities during the housing crisis, the state office announced Tuesday. According to the terms of a June 16 consent order, the company will hand over the multimillion dollar sum in connection with its failure to fully disclose risks associated with the RMBS financial products it offered between 2005 and 2009, despite the fact that the company was aware of discrepancies affecting stated income loans for which it had loosened its requirements. In a statement Tuesday, Maryland Attorney...

