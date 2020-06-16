New Jersey Unveils Plans For Novel Offshore Wind Port

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- New Jersey officials unveiled plans on Tuesday to build the first port of its kind in the nation to serve offshore wind projects along the East Coast, saying the more than 200-acre site would support up to $500 million in new economic activity each year and create thousands of jobs. In what officials say would help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County would provide a hub for staging, assembly and manufacturing work related to offshore wind projects, marking another step toward the state's goal of reaching 100% clean energy over the next...

