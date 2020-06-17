Commerce Sets Early Duties On Chinese Lawn Mower Engines

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will move forward with duties on lawn mower engines from China after a preliminary investigation found that the government has unfairly subsidized the imported machinery. According to Commerce's initial findings, Chinese makers of vertical shaft engines — the type used to power simple machines such as lawn mowers and generators — are likely receiving subsidies at rates ranging from 19.61% to 37.75%. However, the evidence did not support allegations of a "massive surge" in Chinese engine imports in 2019, according to Commerce's report. The department's decision follows a similar preliminary finding by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS