Ex-Mt. Gox CEO Can't Duck Bitcoin Exchange Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from the former CEO of the now-defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange to rule in his favor in a yearslong suit over the company's demise because the customer suing him switched legal theories midcase. Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Mt. Gox and the sole remaining defendant in the suit, had asked U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to grant summary judgment in his favor because Gregory Greene, the sole remaining plaintiff, had changed his reasoning for why he thinks Karpeles is guilty of fraud. But Judge Feinerman declined the request. "The complaint articulated the...

