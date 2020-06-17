Panamanian Co. Wins Enforcement Of Awards Against Imax

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian media company can collect two arbitral awards confirming a $20 million settlement with Imax, a Florida district judge ordered Tuesday, after the Canadian film company reiterated arguments it had made previously to the court in a failed motion to vacate. Imax argued to no avail in 2017 that an International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal went beyond the scope of its jurisdiction under its agreement with Giencourt Investments SA. The dispute stems from a soured deal to roll out Imax theaters in Latin America. "While the grounds asserted are permissive grounds for refusal under the [New York] Convention, the...

