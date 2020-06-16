Tribe Member Can't Get NextEra Kan. Wind Farm Work Paused

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday refused to immediately halt construction on a Kansas wind farm despite claims the project has not been properly vetted for potential harm to a local tribe and agricultural community, saying the case is unlikely to succeed in her court. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan denied the request for a temporary restraining order by Kickapoo Nation member Jeremy Mattwaoshshe and co-plaintiff Justin Stallbaumer, who live near NextEra Energy Inc.'s developing project, saying they haven't shown in their proposed class action that they can establish personal jurisdiction over the company in the District of Columbia....

